Western Drama Joe Pickett (Finally) Gets a Season 2 Release Date, Now on Paramount+ — Watch Trailer

After a year-and-a-half absence, the Western drama Joe Pickett is returning — and on a new streaming home.

Paramount+ has announced that it will exclusively release Season 2 of Joe Pickett, which used to be a Spectrum Original, starting Sunday, June 4, in the U.S. and Canada. (The series will be available to stream on Paramount+ in Australia starting Monday, June 5; premiere dates for other international markets will be announced at a later date.)

Season 2 will premiere with the first two episodes (of 10), followed by weekly releases. Watch a trailer above.

An adaptation of the novels by New York Times bestselling author C.J. Box, Joe Pickett stars New Zealand-born Michael Dorman as the titular Wyoming game warden. Season 1 aired in December 2021 on Spectrum, not long after which a second season was ordered.

In Season 2, Joe Pickett discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains, and realizes it is just one of a series of gruesome murders. To solve the case and catch the killer, Joe must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid, and his own tortured past.

Along the way, Joe and his wife Marybeth (Julianna Guill) discover that the murdered men weren’t as innocent as they seemed. But when they dig too deep, they are forced to go on the run and fight for their very lives.

