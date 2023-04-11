How to Catch Up On Bill Hader's Barry and Stream the Final Season

Barry is back for one final season. Here’s everything you need to know about how to stream the hit(man) comedy series.

The first two episodes of Barry‘s fourth and final season will premiere Sunday, April 16 on HBO at 10/9c, and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. In Barry Season 4, “Cousineau (played by Henry Winkler) is hailed as a hero as Barry’s (Bill Hader) arrest has shocking consequences,” says the official logline. “It’s all been leading up to this — the explosive and hilarious final chapter of Barry.”

How to Watch Barry on Streaming

Barry is an HBO original, so it’s available to all who subscribe to HBO Max. As a subscriber you also get access to the first three seasons of Barry (that’s 24 bingeable half-hour-ish episodes) and tons of other original series including the new seasons of A Black Lady Sketch Show (which returns April 14) and Somebody Somewhere (back April 23), and other HBO titles and Max Originals such as Succession, The Last of Us, Titans, Clone High, Love & Death, The Other Two, The White Lotus and more.

($9.99/month; $15.99/month for HBO Max with no ads)



HBO Max offers two different subscription tiers. For $9.99 per month, you can subscribe to a basic plan that offers the entire HBO Max library with ads. Or, upgrade to $15.99/month subscription to watch ad-free and have the option to download titles for on-the-go viewing.

HBO Max itself does not offer bundles, but the streaming platform can be added to other subscriptions for an additional monthly fee. If you subscribe to Hulu, you can add HBO Max for an additional $14.99/month. If you’re a Prime Video subscriber, you can add HBO Max for $15.99/month. For the same price, YouTube TV subscribers can add the streamer, too.

What Is Barry About?

Barry is a dark comedy starring Bill Hader as a depressed, low-rent hitman from the Midwest. In Season 1 — lonely and dissatisfied in his life — he reluctantly travels to Los Angeles to execute a hit on an aspiring actor. Barry follows said “mark” into an acting class… and ends up finding an accepting community in a group of eager hopefuls within the L.A. theater scene. He wants to start a new life as an actor, but his criminal past won’t let him walk away. Can he find a way to balance both worlds?

In addition to Hader and Winkler, the series also stars Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Glenn Fleshler and Anthony Carrigan.

