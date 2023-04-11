The Afterparty Sets New Release Date for Delayed Season 2 on Apple TV+

There may be a slight delay, but don’t worry. You’re still invited to The Afterparty.

Apple TV+ has announced a new release date for the murder mystery-comedy’s second season. Originally slated for Friday, April 28, the delayed sophomore series will instead return Wednesday, July 12 with its first two episodes. The show will then drop one additional installment every Wednesday through Sept. 6.

Created by Christopher Miller (The Last Man on Earth), Season 2 will follow a wedding that is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. “Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend,” reads the official description.

The series will once again examine the murder from multiple angles using various film genres and visuals to share the storytellers’ unique perspectives.

Joining Haddish, Richardson and Chao for the new episodes are new additions John Cho (Selfie), Paul Walter Hauser (Cobra Kai), Ken Jeong (Community), Anna Konkle (PEN15), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds), Jack Whitehall (Good Omens), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley) and Vivian Wu (Away).

TVLine’s streaming scorecard has been updated with the new date. Will you still be making a cameo at The Afterparty? Let us know in the comments below.