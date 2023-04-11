Is 9-1-1: Lone Star Finally Giving Marjan a Love Interest? Watch Sneak Peek

Getting shot could end up being the best thing to happen to Marjan’s love life, unless we’re reading too far into this exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, 8/7c). Broadcast TV Shows in Danger of Cancellation

Still recovering from her near-fatal battle with Grant a few weeks ago, Marjan finds herself making remarkable strides in physical therapy, thanks in no small part to her hands-on trainer Joe, played by John Clarence Stewart of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist fame.

“You really do just feed off my misery, don’t you?” Marjan playfully asks Joe after he makes a comment about her extensions. “I do,” he says, never once taking his eyes off hers. “And it’s delicious.”

Geez, is anyone else’s screen steaming up right now? That’s some Grade-A flirting right there.

Paul, who’s lucky enough to earn a front row seat to his best friend’s flirt fest, puts it best: “Whatever that was, on and poppin.”

As Lone Star historians are well aware, Marjan has only had one previous love interest on the show — her ex-fiancé Salim, played by Mena Massoud, whom we last saw back in Season 2.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at tonight’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, then drop a comment with your thoughts on all things Season 4 below.