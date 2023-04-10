Tiny Beautiful Things EP: There Are 'No Conversations' About a Season 2

The Tiny Beautiful Things finale left us wondering how Clare’s life will end up. Might there be a Season 2 to tie up the loose ends?

“We would love to keep going,” EP and author of the eponymous book on which the series is based, Cheryl Strayed, shared with TVLine. “To be honest with you, nothing would make me happier.”

The show was billed as a limited series and Strayed said she is “hoping for the best,” but that there are “no conversations” about continuing beyond Season 1. (Hulu released all eight episodes on Friday, April 7.) Though she added that she and EP/showrunner Liz Tigelaar “have both said we would love to keep doing it,” and that the “book offers so many more columns and opportunities for stories.”

TVLine has reached out to Hulu for comment.

In the Season 1 finale, we watched Clare (Kathryn Hahn) come to a sort of resolution with her daughter, Rae, but the dynamic between herself, her brother and her father remained as volatile as ever. Clare learned that it was her father who saved their childhood home, not her brother, and she felt distraught that her mother’s abuser had taken over what was once the family’s sanctuary.

Could the Pierce family repair their relationship and move on from the past that so haunts Clare in the present? Strayed isn’t sure. “There could be a very interesting story if they find forgiveness and mend their relationship,” she said. “And there could also be a really interesting story if they don’t do that, you know, if Clare actually makes a clearer line between her and them and between that past.”

If a Season 2 is eventually ordered, Strayed knows that regardless of their path forward, the Pierce family would take us to “the interesting places that are reflective of real life and the real struggles that people have.”

After watching the Season 1 finale of Tiny Beautiful Things, which storylines do you wish were further explored?