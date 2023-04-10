TVLine Items: Star Wars: Visions Trailer, a Food Network Cancellation and More

This year’s Star Wars Celebration drew to a close on Monday with the release of a trailer for Volume 2 of Star Wars: Visions, Disney+’s animated anthology series.

The nine shorts this time around hail from Rodrigo Blaas, the writer/director of El Guiri’s “Sith” from Spain; Paul Young, director of Cartoon’s Saloon’s “Screecher’s Reach” from Ireland; Gabriel Osorio, writer/director of Punkrobot’s “In the Stars” from Chile; Magdalena Osinska, director of Aardman’s “I Am Your Mother” from the UK; Hyeong-Geun Park, director of Studio Mir’s “Journey to the Dark Head” from South Korea; Julien Chheng, director of Studio La Cachette’s “The Spy Dancer” from France; Milind Shinde, founder of India’s 88 Pictures and executive producer of “The Bandits of Golak”; LeAndre Thomas, writer/director/EP of “The Pit,” which was also EP’d by Arthell Isom, the founder of D’ART Shtajio; and Nadia Darries and Daniel Clarke, co-directors of Triggerfish’s “Aau’s Song” from South Africa.

Volume 2 premieres May the Fourth, of course.

Ready for more of today’s news nuggets? Well….

* That episode of Succession on Sunday night drew 2.5 million total viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts, up 22% from last week and marking a new series high.

* HBO Max’s The Penguin, a Colin Farrell-led offshoot of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, has cast Carmen Ejogo (Your Honor), François Chau (The Expanse) and David H. Holmes (High Fidelity), our sister site Variety reports.

* Rob Corddry (The Unicorn) has joined JumpStart, CBS’ multi-cam sitcom pilot based on Robb Armstrong’s comic strip and also starring Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Ryan Michelle Bathé (The Endgame), Deadline reports.

* Valerie Bertinelli says that her Food Network show, Valerie’s Home Cooking, has been cancelled and will end with Season 14 (which premiered April 9). Food Network has yet to comment/confirm.

* Disney+ has released a full trailer for Peter Pan & Wendy, its live-action version of the 1953 movie based on J.M. Barrie’s novel. The film will be available to stream on Friday, April 28.