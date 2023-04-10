Ratings: 60 Minutes, Beach Boys Salute Draw Biggest Easter Night Crowds

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ 60 Minutes and A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys drew Easter night’s largest audiences, while Fox’s NASCAR coverage appears to have led in the demo. 21 Broadcast Shows Still on the Bubble!

FOX | NASCAR Food City Dirt Race coverage starting at 7 pm averaged 2.9 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating.

CBS | Pending adjustment due to Masters Golf-delayed starts, 60 Minutes is currently reporting 6.3 million total viewers and the Beach Boys salute (watch performances) shows 4.4 million (per CBS); there are no meaningful demo numbers to share yet.

NBC | Leading out of a Magnum P.I. rerun, The Blacklist (2.1 mil/0.2) was steady.

ABC | AFV (3.2 mil/0.3) and American Idol (4.3 mil/0.4, read recap) both took holiday hits, yet The Company You Keep (2.1 mil/0.2) held steady.

