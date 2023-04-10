Elizabeth Hubbard, As the World Turns Alum and Emmy Winner, Dead at 89

Actress Elizabeth Hubbard, an 11-time Daytime Emmy nominee known for her work on As the World Turns, has passed away at the age of 89. TV Stars We Lost in 2023

Hubbard’s son, Jeremy Bennett, shared the sad news in a Facebook post on Monday: “I’m sorry to say with a broken heart mi mum passed over the weekend,” he wrote. “Thank you for being an unmovable rock that guided me through life. I will try to honour your memory for as long as I live.”

Of her 11 Daytime Emmy nods, Hubbard earned eight for her turn as Lucinda Walsh on CBS’ As the World Turns, a role she played from 1984 until the soap opera’s swan song in 2010. Though she never won for that portrayal, Hubbard did take home trophies in 1974 (for her work as Dr. Althea Davis on NBC’s soap The Doctors) and 1976 (for the TV movie First Ladies Diaries: Edith Wilson).

Hubbard’s TV credits also included episodes of Guiding Light, One Life to Live, Hope & Faith and Law & Order, among others. She most recently appeared in the soap opera web series Anacostia, which earned the actress her final Daytime Emmy nomination in 2016.

On the big screen, Hubbard appeared in films such as I Never Sang for My Father, Ordinary People, The Bell Jar and the cult classic Center Stage.