Tiny Beautiful Things EP Unpacks Episode 6's Exploding Vibrator Scene: 'I'm Sure It's Incredibly Rare'

Tiny Beautiful Things.

In Episode 6 of the limited series, which is based on Cheryl Strayed’s book of essays collected from her Dear Sugar advice column, a private moment of bliss quickly turns into one of horror: Clare’s sex toy malfunctions, zapping her in places a woman should never be zapped. Harrowing, right?

But before you write off vibrators forever, Strayed, who also serves as an executive producer, has some encouraging words about the incident.

“I will say that I’m sure it’s an incredibly rare accident,” Strayed tells TVLine. “I highly encourage regular use of vibrators. So, rest assured, ladies.”

Phew! Sugar has spoken! Though it may be rare, the malfunction was not totally made-up.

“Here in the writers’ room, there were so many stories of vaginal accidents,” Strayed reveals. “And one of mine did make it in — just in, like, one line [of] the show — but it’s not the exploding and burning vibrator that short-circuited. Somebody else had that experience with the vibrator, not me.”

Kathryn Hahn‘s character seems to make a full recovery after she waddles into her kitchen in search of an ice pack. She desperately shuffles through her freezer looking for something cool to ease the burn, tossing aside empty ice cube trays before grabbing a little turtle icepack.

“We had so much fun with that,” Strayed says. “I remember when my kids were little, we had these things called Boo Boo Buddies. They were these animals that you freeze, and so I loved the idea of her putting a Boo Boo Buddy down her pants.”

The rest of the limited series, which dropped all eight episodes on Friday, is free of vaginal horrors. If only a Boo Boo Buddy could fix Clare’s more pressing problems, like her failing marriage, floundering writing career and exhausting relationship with her family, she’d be in good shape!

Tiny Beautiful Things fans, what was your reaction to the events that transpired in Episode 6?