Saturday Night Live: Molly Shannon's Sally O'Malley Returns to School the Jonas Brothers — WATCH

It's been almost 25 years since she first appeared on the scene, but somehow Sally O'Malley is still 50 years-old. Molly Shannon's return to Saturday Night Live this weekend as host – her third turn as headliner since leaving the show in 2001 – brought with it one of her most enduring characters.

Sally’s had her run-ins with the Rockettes and the Sopranos, but this time, she’s been brought in to bring “a more mature stage” energy to the Jonas Brothers. Choreographers played by Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang are elbowed aside as O’Malley takes center stage.

Shannon was 35 when she debuted the character; now, at 58, she actually is lying when O’Malley says that she doesn’t lie about her age (the “five-oh” really isn’t complete without the accompanying hand gestures). But there’s now a gravitas behind her camel toe, which is probably why the line, “I’ve got half a century of sizzle in my lady shnizzle,” brings the house down.

Shannon’s masterful physical comedy quickly follows, as Sally hikes up her tights. Then keeps hiking. Higher and higher the tights go until Shannon just plops her leg up on the stage monitor like she’s about to do a guitar solo for Mötley Crüe.

The Jonas Brothers – “Neil, Calvin, and John” as O’Malley calls them – get to join in the fun as well. They rip off their clothes revealing the same Little Orphan Annie jumpsuit Sally’s wearing; they’re not really ready until she goes around and hikes them all up, naturally. Sadly, Nick can’t keep up and the sketch ends with Sally replacing him as the third Jonas brother.

The return of O’Malley isn’t surprising as she’s appeared six times on the show over the years. But it’s interesting that they decided on this character rather than Shannon’s most popular eccentric, Mary Katherine Gallagher. Of course, they also brought back Jeannie Darcy (watch here), a character who appeared once in 2001 and Shannon said was only intended to make co-stars Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon laugh, so clearly SNL was looking for deep cuts this time around.

Watch the sketch above