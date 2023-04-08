SNL Video: Iconic Aladdin Baddie Jafar Announces, 'Yep, I'm Gay!'

An iconic Disney character came out of the closet on Saturday Night Live, with a little help from Bowen Yang.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Disney this week, and, turns out, it was Jafar – played with juicy excess by Yang – who dealt the coup de grâce.

DeSantis – or “the boooooy” as Jafar calls him – tried to punish the House of Mouse for its stance on gay rights, but got outmaneuvered by Disney’s lawyers. In response, Weekend Update brought on the infamous Aladdin villain, who compared the governor to other Disney heels – with a bit of RuPaul’s Drag Race thrown in for good measure.

“He’s got no rizz, no spark, no drip. The look is giving baby mayor,” says the exceedingly catty sorceror. He gives him props for being evil, but says that taking the gay out of Disney is a lost cause. Or, as a character based on the aesthetic of 1001 Arabian Nights would say, “That carpet has flown.”

In fact, Jafar is a little irate that Update host Michael Che didn’t realize that he’s gay. “Of course i’m gay, you petulant fool!” he rails. “My waist is snatched, my eyeliner on point, my final form is a yoked genie with gorgeous nails and a high micro-pony.” Also – lest you fall afoul of the evil vizier’s temper – Ursula, Scar, and Mulan are all LGBTQIA+ too, confirms Yang’s Jafar.

Jafar also calls out DeSantis for his own (it’s true – Google it!) Disney World wedding – under villainous stage lighting, naturally. Though the governor says it wasn’t his idea, Jafar still raises an eyebrow. “Your dumb ass got married there – and that’s the gayest thing you can do!”

Watch a clip from the sketch above, then grade this weekend’s episode below.