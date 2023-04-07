S.W.A.T. Sneak Peek: Debbie Allen Returns to Meet Hondo's Baby Girl

Debbie Allen returns to CBS’ S.W.A.T. this Friday, for the first time in a minute — and it is for the best of reasons, as Charice meets her son Hondo’s newborn daughter. And TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek.

In the exclusive clip above, Nichelle (played by Rochelle Aytes) is still reeling from the rigor of childbirth, while Hondo (Shemar Moore) can barely bring himself to leave his family and report to work for the first time since Vivian came into the world.

Luckily, Charice is now on the scene — marking Grey’s Anatomy star/director Allen’s first appearance on the CBS procedural since December 2021 — to help Hondo and Nichelle with their newborn. But as the episode progresses, the new mom and Viv’s grandma will butt heads, when Charice starts to overstep with the baby.

Also in this week’s episode, titled “Genesis” and airing Friday at 8/7c: When an armored truck heist ends in bloodshed, the team races to track down priceless jewels before more lives are lost.

Following this week’s episode, S.W.A.T. will continue its sixth season on Friday, April 21, with an episode in which the team races to uncover the identities of kidnappers holding a prison guard’s family hostage before it’s too late, while Tan is faced with a difficult personal decision.

