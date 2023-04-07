Star Wars: The Acolyte Casts Solo's Joonas Suotamo as Wookiee Jedi

Disney+’s Star Wars: The Acolyte series has announced one last, “big” cast addition.

As revealed on Friday morning at Star Wars Celebration in London, 6-foot-11

Joonas Suotamo — who previously played Chewbacca in Solo: A Star Wars Story as well as in the sequel trilogy — will play a Wookiee Jedi named Kel Naka in the upcoming TV series, which is on track for a 2024 release.

It was also confirmed that Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), whose own casting was announced back in September, is playing a Jedi master in The Acolyte.

Described as a mystery thriller, The Acolyte is set about 100 years prior to Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, during the final days of the High Republic era, a time rife with “shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers.” Per the official logline, “A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

Previously announced cast members include Lee, Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Jodie Turner-Smith (The Last Ship), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Carrie-Anne Moss (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) and Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones).