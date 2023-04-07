S Club 7's Paul Cattermole Dead at 46

Paul Cattermole, a member of the British pop group S Club 7, has died unexpectedly at age 46. TV Stars We Lost in 2023

The tragic news came courtesy of a joint statement from both Cattermole’s family and the band to the BBC: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.”

No official cause of death was given, with the statement adding, “Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul,” reads a caption on S Club 7’s official Instagram, accompanied by a black-and-white photo of a young Cattermole. “There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

News of Cattermole’s death comes just weeks after the group announced S Club 7 Reunited, a 25-year celebration tour with multiple dates across the UK.

Formed by ex Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller, S Club 7 released four studio albums between 1999 and 2002 — S Club, 7, Sunshine and Seeing Double.

S Club 7 was marketed internationally via a sitcom starring the group members as exaggerated versions of themselves. Stateside, the episodes — under multiple titles, including S Club 7 in Miami and S Club 7 in LA — aired between 1999 and 2002 on Fox Family and ABC Family, the network that would later become Freeform.