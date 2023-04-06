Michael J. Fox's Rise to Superstardom, Parkinson's Journey Chronicled in New Apple Documentary — Watch Trailer

Five-time Emmy winner Michael J. Fox unpacks his life story in the forthcoming Apple TV+ documentary STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie. What's New on Netflix, Apple TV+ and More

Premiering Friday, May 12, the film incorporates “documentary, archival and scripted elements,” and will “recount Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words — the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood,” according to the official logline. “The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, will unspool alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease.

“Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film will chronicle Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails and will explore what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease,” the logline continues. “With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film will feel like… well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.”

Fox’s breakout role came in 1982, when he was cast as Alex P. Keaton on the hit NBC family comedy Family Ties; the role earned him three consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, in 1986, 1987 and 1988. He took home his fourth Emmy in 2000, also for Lead Actor in a Comedy, for his final season as Spin City Deputy Mayor Mike Flaherty. A fifth Emmy, for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, came in 2009, following a memorable turn on FX’s Rescue Me.

He’s perhaps best known for playing protagonist Marty McFly in the Back to the Future film trilogy. Additional big screen credits include Teen Wolf, The Secret of My Success, Casualties of War, Doc Hollywood, The Frighteners and Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be adding STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie to your Apple TV+ watchlist.