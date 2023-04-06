How to Stream Jeremy Renner's New DIY Series, Rennervations

One Marvel Cinematic Universe star is ready to make a real-world impact.

Jeremy Renner’s Rennervations is a DIY series that follows the actor as he transforms municipal vehicles, such as buses and delivery trucks, into creations that serve communities in new ways across the world. The series debuts later this month on Disney+.

Famous faces joining Renner along the way include Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire) and singer/songwriter Sebastián Yatra (Encanto).

How to Watch Rennervations on Streaming

All four episodes of the DIY series will hit Disney+ on Wednesday, April 12 and will be available to anyone who subscribes to one of the family-friendly streamer’s subscription plans. Disney+ is also home to other series you might like, including The Mandalorian, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye and She-Hulk. If you’re looking for something the whole family can enjoy, the streamer offers the animated Marvel series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Zootopia+ and the upcoming Up offshoot Dug Days, all of which are Disney Originals. Disney+ also offers scores of other TV shows and films from the worlds of Star Wars (including the original series The Bad Batch and Andor), Disney, Pixar and National Geographic.

What Is Rennervations About?

The series grows from the Renner’s interest in construction and vehicles. He, along with best friend/business partner Rory Millikin and a team of pros, go around the world to spearhead projects that meet local communities’ needs. These include building a “mobile music bus” in Chicago and creating a mobile water-treatment center in India.

WATCH THE RENNERVATIONS TRAILER NOW:

