Coolio's Cause of Death Revealed

Nearly seven months after the sudden passing of Coolio, the rapper’s cause of death has been revealed.

TMZ reports that the “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” performer died due to fentanyl. The site also reports that Coolio had traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his system.

Coolio died Sept. 28 at the age of 59.

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio,” his rep said at the time. “He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

In 1996, Coolio won a Best Rap Solo Performance Grammy for “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which also appeared on the soundtrack for the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring film Dangerous Minds.

Coolio’s TV credits included performing “Aw, Here It Goes!,” the theme song for Nickelodeon’s Kenan & Kel. He was also a housemate on Season 6 of the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother and returned a few years later for Ultimate Big Brother.

His other TV work included Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Wife Swap, The Nanny and Gravity Falls. An avid chef, Coolio at one time had his own culinary Web series called “Cookin’ With Coolio.”