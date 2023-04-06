BEEF Premiere Recap: Steven Yeun and Ali Wong Turn Road Rage Into Dangerous Obsessions — Grade It!

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong grill up some juicy BEEF in Netflix’s latest dramedy after an incident on the road changes the lives of their characters in ways you can’t imagine. And what unravels in Netflix’s 10-episode series (all of which is now available to stream) is so funny, so dramatic and so tragic that it borders on absurdity in the best possible way.

In the premiere, we meet Danny Cho (Yeun) in the middle of a rough day. After failing to return some hibachi grills (for the third time apparently) and enduring massive judgment from a store clerk, he almost gets into a fender bender with a white SUV who obnoxiously lays on the horn and flips him the bird. It’s this moment, just two minutes into the series, that kickstarts this whole shebang.

From there it’s a race through suburban Los Angeles streets as Amy Lau (the woman in the SUV, played by Wong) starts chucking things out her window at Danny’s truck. Stop signs are blown and flower beds are trampled, as Danny almost collides with other innocents on the road. Amy makes her getaway, but not before Danny memorizes her license plate.

When she pulls into her garage, Amy checks her phone and is clearly overwhelmed with all of the messages, meetings and calls, but she puts on a fake smile for her husband George anyway. She’s looking to sell her business to a large company, but as she begins to spiral, her husband stops her to suggest that she pick up her gratitude journals again. (Just let her vent, guy!) When he kisses her on the head, her face sinks and it’s clear she’s a very unhappy woman. To make matters worse, George wants her to sell his crappy art at her store, to which she reluctantly agrees. (Seriously, what is that thing?!)

Danny seems like a pretty unhappy dude, too. He lives with his brother Paul in a dilapidated apartment, while working a contracting job for unappreciative customers who think he’s annoying. (Don’t worry, you won’t feel bad for Danny for too long.) We also meet Isaac, Danny’s cousin, who’s freshly sprung from a stint in jail for… counterfeiting baby formula? Danny asks Cuz for a loan, and Isaac gives him $20,000, which Danny immediately uploads into Paul’s crypto account. (That can’t be good, right?)

Later, Danny harasses a real estate agent about a piece of land he wants to buy (so his struggling parents can move to the States), until his phone dings. His crypto account lost $17,415.68 — ouch! Meanwhile, Amy finds a clip of the road rage incident circulating online, and is relieved that none of the commenters saw either of the drivers. Danny, reeling from getting fired and losing the cash, tries to kill myself by lighting all of the hibachi grills indoors. Luckily, he changes his mind… right before Googling Amy’s license plate number.

The next day, Amy cracks the code to the family’s safe and grabs the gun inside. Its steely, hard surface and dangerous clicking sounds scratch a strange erotic itch for her (hey, we aren’t judging!), as Danny drives over to her house. He knocks on the door, claiming he was working down the street and saw that there was a problem with their roof. She lets him in the house, where he eventually asks to see the garage and inquires about the car. Amy tells him the white luxury SUV is hers, before he asks to use their bathroom. He proceeds to obscenely urinate all over the the floor and walls before abruptly exiting the house. When Amy finds out what he did, she chases him down the street (to the tune of Hoobastank’s “The Reason,” which for some reason feels oddly notable). She sees the red truck as he peels down the road, returning her middle finger from the day before.

As he drives away, she memorizes his license plate, and from there, it’s on.

