Big Door Prize Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+, Just One Week After Debut

Apple TV+ must see The Big Door Prize‘s full potential, because the streamer has handed the Chris O’Dowd dramedy a speedy Season 2 renewal. What's New on Netflix, Apple TV+ and More

The pickup comes just one week after the series’ March 29 debut; Episodes 1-4 are now streaming, with one new episode dropping every Wednesday through May 17.

“We are so grateful to the audiences around the world who have already embraced the weird little hopes and dreams of our Deerfield residents, and we could not be more excited about where we plan to take them in Season 2,” series creator David West Read said in a statement Wednesday. “Thanks to our partners at Apple TV+ and Skydance, we have an incredible opportunity to keep building the magic and mysteries of The Big Door Prize with this truly remarkable ensemble cast.”

Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, The Big Door Prize tells the story of “a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential,” according to the official logline. Bridesmaids vet O’Dowd plays Dusty Hubbard, “a seemingly content, cheerful family man and high school teacher” who “watches everyone around him reevaluate their life choices and ambitions — based on the machine’s printouts — and is forced to question whether he is truly as happy as he once thought. While he remains skeptical of the machine, his wife, Cass (played by A Black Lady Sketch Show‘s Gabrielle Dennis), indulges in the dream that there’s something bigger out there for her. Like many of Deerfield’s residents, the couple has lived a relatively safe, uncomplicated life, until the arrival of the Morpho machine. However, all of that is about to change when the community is forced to reconcile with their unfulfilled achievements in pursuit of a better future.”

Rounding out the ensemble are Ally Maki (Wrecked), Josh Segarra (The Other Two), Damon Gupton (Black Lightning), Crystal Fox (The Haves and the Have Nots), Djouliet Amara (Superman & Lois) and newcomer Sammy Fourlas.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Big Door Prize‘s swift Season 2 renewal. Grade the first four episodes via the following poll, then hit the comments with your reactions to the news.