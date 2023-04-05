Fox Reveals Spring Finale Dates and Sets Summer Returns for MasterChef, Crime Scene Kitchen and More

Fox has cooked up a summertime slate that features three shows targeting foodies and wannabe chefs, with a heaping side dish of musical content. Freshly Updated: Our Renew/Cancel Scorecard

The network also confirmed some springtime finales, listed down below.

Fox’s summer schedule kicks off Monday, May 22 with the (long-awaited) Season 2 opening of Joel McHale’s Crime Scene Kitchen. The season premieres of Beat Shazam and Don’t Forget the Lyrics arrive the next day, followed by a double helping of Gordon Ramsay via MasterChef Season 13 and the series debut of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.

Monday, May 22

8 pm Crime Scene Kitchen Season 2 premiere (two hours)

In this culinary guessing game, bakers are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made, when all that’s left are a few elusive clues. They must then recreate the recipe for chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp. New this season, the bakers are divided into two groups – self-taught and classically trained.

Tuesday, May 23

8 pm Beat Shazam Season 6 premiere

Executive-produced by Jamie Foxx, who is joined by his daughter Corinne Foxx as co-host and DJ, this game show pits teams of two against the clock and each other, as they attempt to identify hit songs.

9 pm Don’t Forget the Lyrics Season 2

Niecy Nash hosts this game show in which contestants choose songs from different genres, decades and artists, then take center stage to sing alongside the in-studio band as the lyrics are projected on-screen. But when the music stops and the words vanish, they must belt out the missing lyrics.

Wednesday, May 24

8 pm MasterChef Season 13

In this “United Tastes of America” season, Gordon Ramsay, chef Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich judge the top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South).

9 pm Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars series premiere

In this new competition series, food and drink industry entrepreneurs are put through challenges designed to showcase their business skills, test their drive, and prove they have what it takes to earn Ramsay’s personal investment of $250,000.

Monday, May 29

9 pm Crime Scene Kitchen regular time slot premiere

Fox also announced/confirmed these season finale dates:

May 4: Animal Control and Call Me Kat

May 7: Family Guy

May 8: Fantasy Island

May 9: Accused

May 11: Next Level Chef (two hours)

May 15: 9-1-1

May 16: 9-1-1: Lone Star (two hours)

May 17: The Masked Singer, Farmer Wants a Wife

May 21: The Simpsons, The Great North and Bob’s Burgers

