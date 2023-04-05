TVLine Items: New Showtime Spy Drama, Clone High Teaser and More

A new limited series based on “the world’s most elusive terrorist” is coming to Showtime.

Based on the manhunt for military chief and founding member of the Lebanon Islamic Jihad Organization, Imad Mughniyeh, the spy series Ghosts of Beirut will premiere Sunday, May 21 at 10/9c (and make its streaming/on demand debut two days earlier, on Friday, May 19).

The series — from Fauda creators Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz — reveals “the origins of 21-year old Mughniyeh (also known as ‘The Ghost’) who emerged from obscurity and was responsible for more American deaths than any other individual prior to 9/11. Told from the American, Israeli and Lebanese perspectives, the series traces Mughniyeah’s origins from the Shiite slums of South Beirut to his masterminding of the concept of suicide bombers, a deadly tactic that led to his swift rise as the world’s most dangerous terrorist,” reads the official synopsis.

Ghosts of Beirut stars Dina Shihabi (Archive 81), Dermot Mulroney (Hanna), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead) and Ravi Gavron (Godfather of Harlem), among others

* Ryan Michelle Bathé (The Endgame, All Rise) will star opposite Brooklyn Nine-Nine vet Terry Crews in the CBS comedy pilot based on the JumpStart comic strip, our sister site Variety reports.

* CNN anchor Anderson Cooper will executive-produce a series based on his family’s legacy, titled Vanderbilt, for Prime Video, per The Hollywood Reporter. Cooper will work alongside Dr. Death EP Patrick Macmanus, who will serve as an executive producer and writer for the project based on the 2021 book Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty by Cooper and American novelist Katherine Howe.

* Community vet Ken Jeong will star in a new Fox series inspired by the Dan Harris bestselling book and podcast 10% Happier, Variety reports. The project, which has a script-to-series commitment, focuses on a mid-level executive, who has a panic attack during work, and then decides he must change his life to become happier.

* The Upshaws Part 4 will drop new episodes Thursday, Aug. 17 on Netflix. Watch the announcement here.

* HBO Max released an official teaser for its Clone High revival, premiering this spring:

* High Science, a new series from Funny or Die, will premiere Thursday, April 20, on HBO Max and discovery+. The show follows “two stoner lab assistants who get high on science, literally, by smoking various topics from a robotic bong (voiced by WandaVision‘s Paul Bettany) to blast off to imaginary realms full of real facts and mind-blowing insights.” Watch the trailer below:

