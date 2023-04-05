Peak TV Treasure: Netflix's Fakes

Are you overwhelmed by how much television is available right now? Is life getting in the way of keeping up with the shows you wanna try out? We feel your tube-related pain. Here’s a handy feature that’ll help you locate the hidden gems in this era of Peak TV.

FAKES

NETWORK | Netflix

CREATED BY | David Turko (Warrior Nun)

NUMBER OF EPISODES | 10

EPISODE LENGTH | 22 – 29 mins. (Varies episode to episode)

PREMISE | Fakes tells the story of teenage best friends Zoe (played by Emilija Baranac, Riverdale, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) and Becca (Jennifer Tong, Grand Army, The Good Doctor) who build their own fake-ID empire. What starts off as a onetime scheme involving a local entrepreneurial drug dealer named Tryst (Richard Harmon, The 100) quickly turns into a life of crime that becomes all too real, all too fast. Zoe is a smart, socially awkward, 18-year-old senior trying to make it to college. Meanwhile, their quirky yet stylish pal Becca could care less about school. The series parallels the experiences of the two unconventional best friends as they navigate building a women-led, not-quite-legal business. Using their two brains and investment from an anonymous source, they figure out how to crack the code of the perfect fake ID while flying under the radar. Their business begins to weave in peculiar characters such as Sally (Matreya Scarrwener, Once Upon A Time, Imaginary Mary), who comes along for the friendship and the ride of building an empire. This coming-of-age story takes you on the thrilling journey of being young, driven and entrepreneurial.

WORTH YOUR TIME IF YOU ENJOY… | This show is for those who enjoy shows like Euphoria — minus the sex and the drugs. You might also be into Fakes if you enjoy bizarre scenarios, peculiar encounters that build comedic suspense and/or get-rich-quick schemes gone awry. If you’re looking for funny yet relatable content from a Gen Z perspective, Fakes hits the jackpot.

YOU SHOULD PROBABLY ALSO KNOW… | This show is not based on a true story. That said — no spoilers — Fakes definitely exaggerates the idea of a lucrative teen start-up. If you want to watch a show that conveys the emotional thrill in releasing the shackles of adolescence while being caught up in a seemingly harmless scheme, then this is for you.

IS IT COMING BACK? | Fakes has yet to be renewed for another season.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT? | Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

Link to Season 1 Trailer