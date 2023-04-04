Ratings: As NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Dominates, Quantum Leap Holds Steady With Finale

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ broadcast of UConn’s NCAA men’s basketball championship win dominated Monday in both total viewers and in the demo.

CBS | The men’s March Madness season finale averaged 11.2 million total viewers and a 2.7 demo rating, down just a bit from the last time CBS hosted the championship game (13 mil/3.0), in 2021.

NBC | The Voice (5.2 mil/0.5, read recap) dipped week-to-week, while the already-renewed Quantum Leap (2.1 mil/0.3, TVLine reader grade “A-“; read recap and post mortem) lost just a handful of viewers and held steady in the demo with its freshman finale.

ABC | American Idol drew 4.2 mil and a 0.5 with its Monday premiere (read recap), after which The Good Doctor (3.3 mil/0.3, get new finale date!) was steady.

