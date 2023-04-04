The Nevers Gets Roku Release Date, Starting With Full-Season Marathon

The Nevers now has a Roku release date, nearly eight weeks after the HBO Max castoff debuted on its other new streaming home, Tubi. Are The Nevers' New Episodes Worth Your Time? It Depends...

Roku announced on Tuesday that The Roku Channel has launched 14 Warner Bros.-branded linear channels, detailed below. On one of them, the WB TV Watchlist Channel, The Nevers will debut this Saturday, April 8 at 10 am ET, with a marathon of all 12 episodes (including the six that never aired on HBO).

As for future streamings of The Nevers, as is typical with Roku’s linear channels, the scheduling and timing will be constantly evaluated and refreshed.

The Roku Channel can be streamed for free on Roku devices, the Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs — with no subscription required.

The full list of Warner Bros.-branded linear channels now available on The Roku Channel is as follows:

WB TV All Together: With stories that feel like home and characters who feel like family, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Programming includes Head of Class, Better With You, Eight Is Enough and more.

WB TV At the Movies: Grab your popcorn and settle in for the perfect mix of classic films from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. Programming includes Born to Be Wild, Matchstick Men and Joe Versus the Volcano.

WB TV Crime Scenes: Shocking crime scenes, unsolved cases, intense investigations, and more.

WB TV Family Rules: From unconventional couples to unbelievable stories, enjoy these series about real-life families.

WB TV How To: Find the answers to some of the world’s most interesting questions with these curiosity-inspiring series.

WB TV Keeping it Real: Will you get the final rose, or will you get voted off the island? Watch must-see reality shows like F-Boy Island and Legendary, all right here.

WB TV Love & Marriage: Say “I do” to all the best wedding stories waiting for you at the end of the aisle. Programming includes Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta, Four Weddings, My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding and more.

WB TV Mysteries: Untold stories of unexplained, unsolved, and unknown mysteries from around the world.

WB TV Paws & Claws: Get your furry fix with our wild collection of shows featuring your favorite pets.

WB TV Slice of Life: Discover the unique lives of people from all corners of the world. Programming includes Extreme Couponing, Breaking Amish and Toddlers & Tiaras.

WB TV Supernatural: Real-life stories of ghosts, goblins, and other out-of-this-world entities.

WB TV Sweet Escapes: Cake competitions, baking, and beyond for the ultimate sweet escape. Programming includes Cake Boss, Cupcake Wars, Crazy Cakes and more.

WB TV Watchlist: Catch up on fan favorite series that are a must for your watch list. Programming includes Raised by Wolves, Westworld, The Nevers, La Femme Nikita, Nikita and more.

WB TV Welcome Home: Where home-owning dreams come true with the best of real estate and interior design.