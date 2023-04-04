Muppets Mayhem Rockumentary Series Sets Disney+ Premiere — Watch Teaser

Disney+ is getting the band back together next month, and it’s going to be electric.

The entire first season of The Muppets Mayhem, a mockumentary about Dr. Teeth and his legendary bandmates, will be available to stream on Wednesday, May 10, TVLine has learned.

Per the streamer’s official logline, the series “follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh, the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.”

The Muppets Mayhem stars Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh) as Nora, Tahj Mowry (Baby Daddy) as Moog, Saara Chaudry (The Mysterious Benedict Society) as Hannah, Bill Barretta as Dr. Teeth, Dave Goelz as Zoot, Eric Jacobson as Animal, Peter Linz as Lips, David Rudman as Janice and Matt Vogel as Floyd Pepper. Anders Holm (Workaholics) will also recur as as JJ.

The series was developed and written by executive producers Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs), Bill Barretta (The Muppets) and co-executive producer Jeff Yorkes. Additional executive producers include Michael Bostick, Kris Eber, and David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter for The Muppets Studio. The show features original music by executive music producer Linda Perry.

