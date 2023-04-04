Call Me Kat Renewal-Cancellation Decision 'Four or Five Weeks' Away

Call Me Kat will not be sitting on the bubble much longer. Cancellation Jitters: 13 Shows in Limbo on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW

In an Instagram Q&A earlier this week, co-star Cheyenne Jackson said a decision on whether his Fox comedy — which is nearing the end of its third season — will be renewed for a fourth season will likely come in “four to five weeks.” The actor offered no intel on the series’ pickup chances, conceding that he’s as in the dark as anyone.

Meanwhile, Jackson also weighed in on the recent breakup between his character Max and Mayim Bialik’s Kat. In short, he’s not rooting for them — at least not romantically.

“I don’t think they should be together,” he conceded. “I think it’s more interesting when they’re not together. And I think sometimes [after] unrequited love and, like, pining away for years and years [that] when it finally does happen it’s never as good as you think it’s going to be.”

Call Me Kat‘s season (or series?) finale is set to air May 4.

