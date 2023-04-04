A Small Light Sheds Light on Those Who Bravely Hid Anne Frank's Family — Watch Trailer for NatGeo Drama

National Geographic has release a trailer for A Small Light, its upcoming scripted series about those who boldly chose to hide Anne Frank’s family and others from the Nazis during World War II.

The eight-episode series will have a multinetwork launch on Monday, May 1, at 9/8c — with a simulcast of the first two episodes across National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD and Lifetime. Freeform will air the same episodes on Saturday, May 6 at 8pm.

For the full series run, two episodes will debut every Monday at 9 on NatGeo, then stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Based on a true story, A Small Light follows Miep Gies (played by The Morning Show‘s Bel Powley), a young woman who was carefree and opinionated at a time when opinions got you killed, as Otto Frank (Ray Donovan‘s Liev Schreiber) asks her to help hide his family from the Nazis.

RELATED STORIES A Small Light: NatGeo Limited Series About Anne Frank Ally Sets Premiere

A Small Light: NatGeo Limited Series About Anne Frank Ally Sets Premiere Liev Schreiber to Play Anne Frank's Father in Disney+ Series A Small Light

Without hesitation, Miep agreed, and for the next two years, she and her daring and devoted husband Jan (Gangs of London‘s Joe Cole), with several other everyday heroes, watched over the Frank, van Pels and Pfeffer families hiding in the secret annex.

Told with “a modern sensibility,” A Small Light promises to “shake the cobwebs off history and makes Miep’s story feel relevant, forcing audiences to ask themselves what they would have done in Miep’s shoes; and in modern times, asking if they would have the courage to stand up to hatred.”

The cast also includes Amira Casar as Edith Frank, mother to Margot and Anne; Billie Boullet as Anne Frank; Ashley Brooke as Anne’s older sister, Margot; Andy Nyman, Caroline Catz and Rudi Goodman as the van Pelsses; Noah Taylor as Dr. Fritz Pfeffer.

Additional cast includes leanor Tomlinson as Miep’s best friend Tess, Sally Messham, Ian McElhinney and Nicholas Burns as Miep’s coworkers, Liza Sadovy as Mrs. Stoppelman, Laurie Kynaston as Casmir and Sebastian Armesto as Max Stoppelman.