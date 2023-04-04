A Familiar Face From 9-1-1 Finally Crosses Over to Lone Star in Sneak Peek

9-1-1 mastermind Tim Minear promised an unconventional crossover on 9-1-1: Lone Star this season, and we’re finally getting it on Tuesday (Fox, 8/7c).

The episode, appropriately titled “Double Trouble,” finds Julian Works embodying dual roles — Mateo, his regular Lone Star character, and Mateo’s Los Angeles-based cousin Marvin, whom viewers previously met in a 2018 episode of 9-1-1.

Works debuted on Lone Star in 2020, but it wasn’t until the show’s big crossover with 9-1-1 in 2021 that the writers wisely decided to form a connection between his characters. Mateo had a brief line in that episode about having a cousin who was imprisoned in LA.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of the episode, which begins with Mateo introducing his “identical cousin” to his baffled coworkers, all of whom agree that such a thing does not exist.

But no one is laughing when Mateo excuses himself to find out why Marvin is really calling his estranged “twin.” (Spoiler alert: It’s not good news.)

“We have some nichey crossover things coming up Minear told TVLine earlier this season. “If you remember last year, we did that thing with Athena in LA helping Carlos and Grace close out a case. I’m not saying we’re doing that again, but there is some cross-pollination that may not have occurred to you. It’s not the most obvious way into a crossover, but there is cross-pollination.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Lone Star‘s cheeky little crossover, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.