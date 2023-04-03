The Flash Video: Grant Gustin Answers YOUR Questions About #WestAllen, Crossovers, Alt Love Interests and More

We asked, and… you asked!

Ahead of Grant Gustin‘s visit to our New York office, TVLine tweeted out a call for questions for The Flash‘s super-genial front man.

The response from readers was strong, and during our video Q&A with Gustin, we lobbed several of your Qs at Gustin, on a variety of topics.

What did the series’ star take from set, after wrapping filming on the grand finale? What was his favorite crossover to film? And did the Glee grad wish for another musical episode?

Other topics include alternate love interests for Barry (put down your pitchforks, it’s not what you think!)… how fatherhood changed his approach to the role of dad-to-be Barry… and how he really wanted to change his hair up to play the fastest man alive (but got voted down).

As for his last day of filming with leading lady Candice Patton? Trust me when I say he shared a tremendous anecdote. The only thing is… well, you’ll see after you press play above.

Stay tuned for more TVLine videos with Grant Gustin, where he says a few heartfelt words about each original cast member… teases Stephen Amell’s return as Oliver… and reveals what excites him most about the upcoming Flash movie.

Want scoop on The Flash, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.