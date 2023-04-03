Sunday Ratings: 60 Minutes Goes Low, Magnum P.I. and CMT Awards Grow

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ 60 Minutes slipped yet still clocked in with Sunday’s biggest audience, while ABC’s American Idol was tops in the demo. Freshly Updated! Our Renew/Cancel Scorecard

CBS | 60 Minutes drew 6.7 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, marking its second-smallest audience of the season and a demo low, but on par (at least in total viewers) with recent airings that didn’t enjoy a sports lead-in. Leading out of that, the CMT Music Awards (5.4 mil/0.6) were up in audience (to an all-time high) and steady in the demo vs. last year’s inaugural CBS telecast. Final ratings for the awards show, including out-of-home viewing, are projected to hit 5.7 million total viewers.

NBC | Magnum P.I. (3.5 mil/0.3) ended a four-week viewership slide and also rose a tenth in the demo. The Blacklist (2 mil/0.2) was steady.

ABC | AFV (4.6 mil/0.5) ticked up, American Idol (4.8 mil/0.7, read recap) dropped some eyeballs but was steady in the demo, and The Company You Keep (2.2 mil/0.2) matched its demo low.

FOX | Once again leading out of reruns and such, HouseBroken (570K/0.1) dipped in both measures from last week’s season opener.

