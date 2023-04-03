Harry Potter TV Series Based on Books Nearing Deal at HBO Max (Report)

HBO Max is waving its magic wand and making a new Harry Potter TV series appear.

A series based on the blockbuster book and movie franchise is nearing a deal with the streamer, according to a report from Bloomberg. Each season of the series would be based on one of the seven Harry Potter books by J.K. Rowling, who will be creatively involved in the series, but will not serve as sole creator or showrunner.

Talks are still ongoing, but parent company Warner Bros. Discovery is holding a press event next Wednesday for its streaming service (which may include a long-awaited new name), so the time is right for a big programming splash.

The Harry Potter series began with Rowling’s first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, first published in 1997. Six more books followed, selling more than 600 million copies worldwide combined. A feature film franchise starring Daniel Radcliffe as the titular wizard first hit the big screen in 2001, with eight films grossing more than $7 billion in total. Radcliffe and his co-stars reunited for an HBO Max special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, that debuted last year. A potential TV series based on the books was first announced back in early 2021.