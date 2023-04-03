Fatal Attraction: Watch First Official Trailer for Upcoming Thriller Starring Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson

Lizzy Caplan is not going to be ignored.

On Monday, Paramount+ unveiled the first official trailer for Fatal Attraction, which premieres its first three episodes on Sunday, April 30, before adopting a weekly release schedule. The show is a “deep dive reimagining” of the eponymous ’80s film through “the lens of privilege, personality disorders, family dynamics and murder,” according to the official synopsis.

Fatal Attraction follows Daniel Gallagher (The Affair’s Joshua Jackson) in the present day after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alexandra Forrest (Fleishman Is in Trouble’s Caplan). Gallagher “is paroled with the goals of reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence. In 2008, Dan first meets Alex and his world begins to unravel after their brief affair threatens to destroy the life he’s built with his wife, Beth (Brockmire’s Amanda Peet).”

In addition to Jackson, Caplan and Peet, the series stars Toby Huss (Halt and Catch Fire) as Mike Gerard, Brian Goodman (Rizzoli and Isles) as Arthur Tomlinson, Alyssa Jirrels (As We See It) as Ellen Gallagher and Reno Wilson (Good Girls) as Detective Earl Brooker.

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason), with whom Cunningham developed the series, and executive producers Darryl Frank (The Americans) and Justin Falvey (The Americans).

Watch the trailer above and let us know in the comments if you’ll be watching Fatal Attraction this spring!