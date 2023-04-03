Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth Leads a Brawl-Filled Russian Prison Break in Teaser for Netflix Movie Sequel

Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake sees his life flash before him amid a brutal brawl, in a new teaser for Extraction 2, the sequel to his hit Netflix action movie.

Based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, the original Extraction premiered way, way back in April 2020 and starred MCU vet Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills were solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. As Rake navigated the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission became (nearly!) impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the abducted boy.

The set-up for Extraction 2, which is due for a Friday, June 16 release? After (very) barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Due the breakneck sequence above, in which Tyler Rake endures fists and fire in the course of orchestrating said prison break — and getting duly dazed along the way,

For Extraction 2, Hemsworth reunited with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

The challenge for the sequel, returning director Hargrave has said, is: “With a ‘2’ behind your name, you have to bring at least twice the action” — which is no small feat, seeing as the original flick served up a gobsmacking, 12-minute “oner,” a sequence that with invisible edits at least appeared to be filmed in a single, continuous take. And yet Hargrave promises Part 2 is “going to push that even further, with a sequence more intricate and more extreme than before.”