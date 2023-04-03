Dawson's Creek Reunion Panel Added to ATX Festival — Who's Attending?

ATX TV Festival has announced several additions to its already-packed slate for the annual event being held in Austin, Texas.

Beginning on Thursday, June 1 and running through Sunday, June 4, the festival will host premiere screenings, Q&As, panel conversations and more, including a 25th Anniversary screening of Dawson’s Creek. The reunion’s confirmed panelists include writers/producers Liz Tigelaar (Tiny Beautiful Things, Little Fires Everywhere), Rina Mimoun (Mistresses, Everwood), Gina Fattore (Dare Me, Parenthood), Anna Fricke (Walker, Being Human), Maggie Friedman (Firefly Lane, Witches of East End) and moderator Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals), with additional panelists to be announced soon.

On opening night, the festival will kick off with the premiere of FX’s Justified: City Primeval, an eight-part limited series based on the novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. The screening will be followed by a conversation with the cast and crew. The series, which premieres this summer, “picks up 15 years after U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) left the hollers of Kentucky in FX’s Justified,” according to a statement from ATX. “Extending the Elmore Leonard universe and featuring an all new cast of characters, a chance encounter on a Florida highway leads Givens to Detroit, where he crosses paths with violent sociopath Clement Mansell, aka ‘The Oklahoma Wildman’ (Boyd Holbrook) and his formidable defense attorney (Aunjanue Ellis).”

In addition, ATX TV has also confirmed the following events:

*A celebration of “World Outlander Day” on Thursday, June 1 with a conversation from members of the Outlander team paired with an exclusive first look at Season 7, which returns to Starz on June 16. Confirmed panelists will be announced soon.

*A conversation with actors and spouses Ted Danson (Mr. Mayor, The Good Place) and Mary Steenburgen (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, The Last Man on Earth).

*A conversation with the women of The Good Doctor, including co-showrunner/executive producer Liz Friedman, executive producer Erin Gunn, and cast members Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, and Bria Samoné Henderson.

*A screening of the original comedy Primo, from author Shea Serrano and producer Michael Schur (The Good Place, Parks and Recreation). “The coming-of-age, single-camera comedy, inspired by Serrano’s life growing up in San Antonio, Texas follows Rafa Gonzales, a wide-eyed 16-year-old being raised by his clever mother, Drea, and his five overbearing uncles (Rollie, Mike, Ryan, Jay, and Mondo) as they live their lives on the south side of San Antonio,” reads the official description. Following the screening, Serrano, who also serves as executive producer on the series, will join cast members Ignacio Diaz-Silverio (The Good Fight) and Christina Vidal (The Terminal List, Taina) in conversation about the series, which premieres Friday, May 19.

*An inside look at Jury Duty. The docu-style comedy series produced by those behind The Office, Bad Trip and The White Lotus premieres Friday, April 7. Showrunner/executive producer Cody Heller, executive producers Nicholas Hatton and David Bernad, and casting director Susie Farris will “take viewers inside the process crafting the genre-bending comedy, from pitch, to screen, to final verdict.”

*“Funny AF,” a panel featuring the stars and creatives behind the Universal Studio Group’s comedies. The conversation will feature creator/showrunner/executive producer Shea Serrano (Primo), actor Joel Kim Booster (Loot), actor Jerrie Johnson (Harlem), and co-creator/showrunner/writer/executive producer Sam Means (Mulligan).

* Premiere of Season 2 of Everyone Is Doing Great, followed by a conversation with creatives and cast. James Lafferty (One Tree Hill), Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill), Alexandra Park (The Royals) and Cariba Heine (H20: Just Add Water) will discuss the sitcom.

* A panel featuring The Righteous Gemstones’ John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman and Danny McBride for the Season 3 premiere of the HBO original comedy, with additional panelists to be announced soon.

*iHeartPodcast’s TV Podcast Showcase, a panel featuring Christine Taylor and David Lascher of “Hey Dude… The ‘90s Called,” Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti of The Bachelor’s “Almost Famous” podcast, Beverly Hills, 90210’s Jennie Garth of the “9021OMG” podcast, Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast and more.

Previously announced programming for the fest includes:

*Achievement in Television eXcellence Awardee: James Burrows

*Cheers 30th Anniversary Retrospective (now also including John Ratzenbereger)

*Homeland Retrospective

*Cruel Summer Season 2 Premiere with Creatives and Cast presented by Freeform

*grown-ish First Look and Conversation with Creatives and Cast presented by Freeform

*Inside Look at Late Night with Seth Meyers presented by NBCUniversal

*Accused Panel with Showrunner/EP Howard Gordon and Cast

*“Powerful TV” presented by the Television Academy

*Panel Track with Hollywood, Health & Society featuring conversations on Artificial Intelligence, Racial Justice, the Climate Emergency, Aging and Caregiving, and Women’s Health

*“State of the Union: A Conversation with TV’s Leaders” featuring executives within the industry

*“The Role of a Producing Director”

*“TV’s Blockbuster”

*“The Camera’s Eye” presented by Panavision, focused on the craft of cinematography and collaboration between directors and DPs

*”Are They a Good Person? (The New “Likable”)”

Badges for the event are now on sale at atxfestival.com. Additional programming details will be announced soon.