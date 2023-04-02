Secret Invasion: Shapeshifting Skrulls Make Mayhem on Earth in First Trailer — Get Summer Release Date

The emergence of a hidden sect of shapeshifting Skrulls on Earth will keep everyone guessing in Disney+’s Secret Invasion, the new live-action Marvel series that released its first trailer during ESPN’s Sunday Night Baesball game. Disney+'s Marvel TV Shows, Ranked!

Based on the 2008 Marvel comic of the same name and premiering on Wednesday, June 21, Secret Invasion follows a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating all aspects of life on Earth for years.

Confirmed cast members include MCU vets Samuel L. Jackson (as Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (as Talos, the shapeshifting Skrull we first met in Captain Marvel), Cobie Smulders (as former Deputy Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Maria Hill), Don Cheadle (as James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine) and Martin Freeman (as CIA operative Everett K. Ross).

Franchise newcomers, meanwhile, include Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) as Talos’ daughter G’iah, Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders) as Gravik, the leader of a group of Skrull extremists, Olivia Colman (The Crown) as an antagonistic MI6 agent, Christopher McDonald (Hacks), Carmen Ejogo (Your Honor, Killian Scott (Ripper Street), Charlayne Woodard (Pose), Killian Scott (Love/Hate), Samuel Adewunmi (You Don’t Know Me), Dermot Mulroney (Hanna) and Katie Finneran (Bloodline).

