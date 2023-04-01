Abbott Elementary: Taraji P. Henson to Guest-Star as [Spoiler] in Season 2's Penultimate Episode

Taraji P. Henson is set to appear in ABC’s Abbott Elementary, the series confirmed on Saturday.

In the upcoming penultimate episode aptly titled “Mom” (which airs April 12 at 9/8c), “Janine’s plan for a Memorial Day weekend solo trip is derailed when her mother (Henson) shows up unannounced asking for help,” according to the official logline. “Elsewhere, Gregory notices his colleagues are great at small talk and realizes he needs to brush up on his people skills.”

Henson’s casting was revealed during a panel with the series’ stars Saturday at the Paley Center for Media’s annual PaleyFest LA event. The panel included Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Wiliams and William Stanford Davis. (Creator Quinta Brunson was busy prepping for her SNL debut airing Saturday at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.)

The series shared a first photo of Brunson and Henson in action via Twitter.

about that episode titled "mom" you saw earlier…@tarajiphenson pic.twitter.com/k8Xlgr0yeH — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) April 1, 2023

Henson is known for her role as Cookie Lyon in Fox’s musical drama Empire. The series followed Cookie and her husband, Lucious Lyon (Terrance Howard), a former drug dealer turned hip-hop mogul, for six seasons between 2015-2020.

The actress also played Detective Joss Carter in the CBS crime drama, Person of Interest. Henson has appeared in numerous other TV series including Boston Legal, The Division and Eli Stone.

Henson has also starred in several films throughout her career including Hidden Figures, Think Like a Man, What Men Want and Annie Live!

Abbott Elementary fans, how excited are you to finally meet Janine’s mom? Let us know in the comments!