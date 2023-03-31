Young Sheldon's Raegan Revord Reveals Real-Life Car Crash Preceded This Week's 'Incredibly Challenging' Ep

Thirteen year old Missy Cooper seemed awfully chill behind the wheel of George’s 1986 Ford F-250 during the latest episode of Young Sheldon — but portrayer Raegan Revord was a ball of nerves. Big Bang Theory Easter Eggs on Young Sheldon

In an Instagram post marking Missy and Paige’s Thelma & Louise-style adventure, Revord revealed that the episode was shot just hours after she and her mother were in a car accident.

“Tonight’s episode was incredibly challenging for me to film, personally. On the way to work, my mom and I were t-boned by a driver driving under the influence,” she shared Thursday. “The irony here is I’m pretty much in a car for this entire episode, but you know what they say, ‘you gotta get back on the saddle.’

“That’s not to say it wasn’t difficult,” she continued. “I had full blown panic attacks and PTSD for weeks after the accident and the only way I was able to get through it was because of the most loving and supporting cast and crew. They checked in with me along the way and never made me feel like finishing filming was a priority, that my well being came first.”

Revord also let fans know just how thrilled she was to film the Missy-centric episode, alongside recurring guest star and good friend Mckenna Grace. “When I read the script, I remember being so excited to film it and being even more excited to film it with my friend,” who she said was “also instrumental in getting me through some of those tough times – love you Kenny.”

In the episode, Missy and Paige managed to drive five hours East of Medford before a cop pulled them over just outside Baton Rouge, La., and alerted George, Mary and Linda to come pick them up. For our full recap, click here.

See Revord’s full post below.