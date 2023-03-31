TVLine Items: Shemar Moore Visits Y&R, NCIS: LA Vet's New Role and More

Shemar Moore will help celebrate The Young and the Restless‘ 50th anniversary when he revisits the CBS daytime soap in May.

Moore will appear in the Monday, May. 8 episode, when his character Malcolm Winters “returns to town to connect with his daughter Lily (Christel Khalil) and nephews Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic),” our sister site Deadline reports.

It’s not the first time the S.W.A.T. actor has come back to Y&R since he left the soap in 2005, going on to star in the CBS drama Criminal Minds. He reprised his role for two episodes in 2014, as well as three installments in 2019, one of which paid tribute to cast member Kristoff St. John following his death.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Barrett Foa (NCIS: Los Angeles) will recur in Netflix’s Shondaland-produced murder-mystery drama The Residence, starring Uzo Aduba as an eccentric detective caught up in White House whodunnit, our Deadline reports. The actor will play “the first gentleman” of the White House.

* The movie 80 for Brady, starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, will be available to stream on Paramount+, beginning Tuesday, April 4.

* Corbin Bernsen (The Resident, Psych) has booked a recurring role in J.J. Abrams’s upcoming HBO Max period drama Duster as the father of Josh Holloway’s character, per Deadline.

