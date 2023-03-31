Company You Keep Video: Geoff Stults Debuts as Birdie's Troubled Ex

Charlie and Emma aren’t the only ones with a complicated romantic life on The Company You Keep.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from this Sunday’s episode (ABC, 10/9c), Charlie’s sister Birdie reunites with her estranged ex and her daughter Ollie’s absentee father, Simon Norris (played by Enlisted and The Finder vet Geoff Stults). When the two meet up, Birdie reveals that it’s been 10 years since they last talked, and until recently, she wasn’t even sure if Simon was alive or dead.

For his part, Simon admits that he was pretty messed up. “I wasn’t right back then. I was — I am an addict,” he confesses, adding that he’s changed and he’s sorry that he left her to raise Ollie alone.

While it’s clear that Simon wants back into his daughter’s life, it’s Birdie who called Simon in need of a favor: She wants him to get close to someone for what looks like a very fancy con job, judging by the accompanying photo. Needless to say, Simon agrees to the gig — but there are conditions.

Elsewhere in the episode, “Emma grapples with Charlie’s admission” that he’s doing Daphne’s bidding, forcing the CIA officer to “deal with conflicts of interest at work,” per the official synopsis.

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your first impressions of Birdie’s ex!