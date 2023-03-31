Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke's Role (From Captain Marvel?!) Is Revealed

One Secret Invasion secret is out: The character that Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke is playing in the upcoming Disney+ series in fact has been seen before in the MCU. MCU TV Status Report: Loki, Daredevil and More

Based on the 2008 Marvel comic of the same name and (last we heard) earmarked for a Spring 2023 premiere, Secret Invasion follows a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating all aspects of life on Earth for years.

Confirmed cast members include MCU vets Samuel L. Jackson (as Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (as Talos, the shapeshifting Skrull we first met in Captain Marvel), Cobie Smulders (as former Deputy Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Maria Hill), Don Cheadle (as James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine) and Martin Freeman (as CIA operative Everett K. Ross), as well as franchise newcomers Clarke, Olivia Colman (The Crown), Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders), Christopher McDonald (Hacks), Carmen Ejogo (Your Honor) and Killian Scott (Ripper Street).

Marvel-level secrecy has of course surrounded the new castings, but a new Vanity Fair feature spills details on at least three of the new (or new-ish) characters being played.

For one, Clarke is playing G’iah, another shapeshifting Skrull who we first saw in Captain Marvel.

Referring to one of the later sequences from the Brie Larson-led Marvel movie, Samual L. Jackson told VF, “Remember when [Talos] was there with his wife and daughter? She’s the little Skrull girl grown up. She’s his daughter.”

The Vanity Fair deep-dive also establishes that in the Disney+ series, “a group of Skrull extremists has arisen,” and they have been radicalized and are led by Ben-Adir’s Gravik. And as for Colman, the Academy Award and Emmy winner plays an MI6 agent who presents a “more antagonistic presence.”

But by all means, gobble up the VF piece in full, to get a broader sense of what Secret Invasion is about, what’s doing with Nick Fury, Maria and Rhodey these days, and more.

As Smulders told TVLine in the video above, “having Sam [Jackson] in anything is just a thrill to watch, but I think [Secret Invasion] really sets his character up in a really interesting way that I’ve always wanted to see.” And when it comes to Maria Hill, “it’s the most depth I’ve been able to show,” Smulders asserted. “That’s the beauty of these series that Marvel is doing, you’re able to really get backstory of these characters.”

