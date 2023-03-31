×

Thursday Ratings: Alaska Daily Steady With Finale, Renewal Decision TBD

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon and Ghosts tied NBC’s SVU for the Thursday demo win, while Sheldon also copped the night’s biggest audience.

CBS | Young Sheldon (with 6.9 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, read recap) and Ghosts (6.2 mil/0.5) were both down, while So Help Me Todd (4.2 mil/0.3) and that emotionally charged CSI: Vegas (3.2 mil/0.3) were both steady.

ABC | Station 19 (3.7 mil/0.4) dipped, while Grey’s Anatomy (3.6 mil/0.4, read recap) and “bubble” drama Alaska Daily‘s season finale (2.7 mil and its seventh consecutive 0.2) were steady. Season to date, Alaska Daily is averaging 5.4 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (with Live+7 playback); out of the 10 dramas ABC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 6 in audience but ties fellow freshman The Company You Keep for last in the demo.

NBC | Law & Order (4.1 mil/0.4), SVU (4.2 mi/0.5) and Organized Crime (2.8 mil/0.4) each dropped some eyeballs but were steady in the demo.

THE CW | Walker (620K/0.1) matched its audience low.

FOX | Next Level Chef (1.8 mil/0.3) matched series lows, Animal Control (1.2 mil/0.3) was steady and Call Me Kat (1.1 mil/0.2) dipped.

