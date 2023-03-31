MTV's Female-Led Stoner Comedy Pretty Stoned Sets Premiere (Photos)

MTV is kicking off the 4/20 festivities a little early this year, debuting its latest original movie Pretty Stoned on Wednesday, April 19 (8/7c), TVLine has learned exclusively.

The Atlanta-set comedy “follows two dueling co-workers: one a total stoner with no commitment to her job and the other a type-A high-achiever focused on her career,” per the movie’s official logline. “The two women must join forces when they find themselves sky-high in a boatload of trouble after one of them disposes of $20,000 worth of pot from a drug queenpin and her henchwomen.”

Read on for a breakdown of the Pretty Stoned cast, complete with exclusive first-look photos of the eclectic crew:

RELATED STORIES Drag Race's Top 4 Face the Music in Sneak Peek: 'Which Bitch Is Leaving?'

Drag Race's Top 4 Face the Music in Sneak Peek: 'Which Bitch Is Leaving?' Drag Race Season 15 Needs to End With a Tie, There's Just No Other Way

* Pretty Vee (Girls Cruise) as Stella, a “proud stoner who finds herself sky-high in a boatload of trouble during her favorite day of the year, 4/20,” and Paris Berelc (Do Revenge) as Darcy, a “feisty, high-strung over-achiever and Stella’s co-worker”:

* Tabatha “DreamDoll” Robinson (Love and Hip Hop: New York) as Meena, Darcy’s rich girlfriend:

* Kandi Burruss-Tucker (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) as Mrs. Thompson, Meena’s fabulously wealthy mother:

* Chris Renfro (Queer as Folk) as Blaize, Stella’s “confident yet perpetually stoned roommate”:

* Brandee Evans (P-Valley) as Tick Tock, a “tough, intense henchwomen and Madame X’s enforcer,” and Skye Townsend (A Black Lady Sketch Show) as Leila, a “new-age hippie and middleman in Madame X’s drug operation”:

* Additional cast members include Chase Anthony (Bigger) as Bridger, “an easygoing manager of the marijuana dispensary,” and Jess Hilarious (Wild ‘N Out) as Cameo, “one of Tick Tock’s sidekicks who carries out her wishes.”

* Viewers can also expect celebrity cameos from the likes of D.C. Young Fly (BMF), Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) and Navv Greene (Coming 2 America):

Written by Blayne Weaver, Pretty Stoned is directed by Jonathan Hawk, who is also executive-producing alongside Ari Pearce, Andrew Lutin and Janée Dabney for MTV Entertainment Studios, and Mike Elliott and Joseph P. Genier for Capital Arts. Donny Hugo Herran and Carlos Lugo are the executives in charge of production.

Pretty Stoned‘s premiere follows a 4/20-friendly marathon of How High, How High 2 and Half Baked. An encore of the movie will air on Thursday, April 20 at 9 pm.

Will you give Pretty Stoned a puff, or is it a pass? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the movie below.