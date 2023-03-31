AMC's Interview With the Vampire Announces a Season 2 Recast

With production on Season 2 of Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire set to begin next week in Prague, the AMC adaptation has announced some recasting news. 35+ Times a Show Recast Actors Midstream

Described as a “sensuous, contemporary adaptation of Anne Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel,” AMC’s Interview With the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (played by Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

Bass, though, will not be returning as Claudia for Season 2. In her stead, Delainey Hayles, whose previous TV credits include BBC’s Holby City, will take over the role.

Bass can be seen as Tsireya in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water blockbuster, and is due to reprise that role in the third and future installments of the franchise.

“Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances, I’m unable to return to Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire for the second season,” Bass said in a statement. “Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch.”

AMC’s own statement reads, “Bailey Bass is a talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life…. For a variety of reasons, Hayles will appear as Claudia in Season 2. We are grateful for Bailey’s unforgettable performance in season one and wish her nothing but the best.”

Want scoop on Interview With the Vampire, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.