Drag Race's Final Challenge Ends With the Twist We've All Been Waiting For — Who's Going to the Season 15 Finale?

Well, Drag Race fans, we’ve been wondering when this was finally going to happen, and now it has.

I’m talking, of course, about the show’s elusive double shantay, which we got at the end of Friday’s episode, the last one before the grand finale airs in two weeks.

The remaining four queens — Anetra, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Sasha Colby — were tasked with writing and performing original verses for RuPaul’s “Blame It on the Edit,” which both Anetra and Mistress probably want to do after watching their performances in the challenge. Not only were their verses lacking compared to the other two queens, but they also struggled with aspects of the choreography. (Personally, I don’t think you even need to bother with choreo when you’ve got moves like Anetra, but who am I to judge?)

On the flip side, we must discuss the absolute top-to-bottom perfection that was Sasha’s performance in this challenge. The verse was strong, of course, but it was those looks — both the sexed-up alien fantasy and the jaw-dropping Pam Anderson-as-Barb Wire number — that surely secured her a well-deserved fourth win.

RuPaul promised the queens at the top of the episode that one of them would be sent packing this week, so Anetra and Mistress were forced to lip sync for their lives to the tune of David Guetta and Kelly Rowland’s “When Love Takes Over.” A good tune. A very good tune.

And it’s hard to say that both queens didn’t bring their A-game. Anetra gave us all of the signature tricks and treats we’ve come to expect from her lip syncs, while also serving Detox-level face comedy, and Mistress made the best of a heavy gown by giving a classic park-and-bark performance — and she had us feeling e-mo-tion.

So it really didn’t come as a surprise when Ru announced that, “for the first time this season,” we had a double shantay on our hands. As Luxx pointed out earlier in the episode, Drag Race hasn’t had a Top 3 since Season 8. And I think it’s safe to say that we never will again.

Anyway, this changes absolutely nothing: Anetra, Luxx, Mistress and Sasha remain in the running to become America’s Next Drag Superstar, and they will all return for the grand finale in two weeks.

Your thoughts on this week’s episode? That double shantay? The Top 4 in general? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.