TVLine Items: Harrelson/Theroux Trailer, Dance Show Axed and More

White House Plumbers are taking down the presidency in an official trailer for the HBO limited series, starring Woody Harrelson (True Detective) and Justin Theroux (The Leftovers) as Watergate’s accidental masterminds.

The five-episode satirical drama “takes the audience behind-the-scenes of the Watergate scandal as Nixon’s political saboteurs, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), accidentally topple the presidency they were zealously trying to protect… and their families along with it,” reads the official description.

The story “begins in 1971 when the White House hires Hunt and Liddy, former CIA and FBI, respectively, to investigate the Pentagon Papers leak. After failing upward, the unlikely pair lands on the Committee to Re-Elect the President, plotting several unbelievable covert ops – including bugging the Democratic National Committee offices at the Watergate complex.”

The cast also includes Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Kathleen Turner (The Kominsky Method), Judy Greer (Reboot), Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men), David Krumholtz (Numb3rs), F. Murray Abraham (White Lotus), John Carroll Lynch (American Horror Story), Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Yul Vazquez (Midnight, Texas), Zoe Levin (Red Band Society) and Rich Sommer (Mad Men).

White House Plumbers premieres Monday, May 1 at 9/8c on HBO.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* NBC has cancelled the dancing competition series Dancing With Myself, starring Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and Shakira, after just one season (which premiered last May), our sister site Deadline reports.

* Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta will return for Season 15 on Sunday, May 7 at 8 pm.

* BET and iHeartMedia have partnered to air Power 105.1’s morning show The Breakfast Club, starring DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, as a one-hour daily program. The specials will air Monday through Friday, starting Monday, April 17 at 9 am ET on BET and VH1, and will be available to stream every Sunday on BET+.

* Freeform has released a trailer for Single Drunk Female Season 2, premiering Wednesday, April 12 at 10 pm:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?