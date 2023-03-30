Scott Pilgrim Anime Series, Featuring OG Movie Cast, Ordered at Netflix

Scott Pilgrim has been awarded another 1-up.

Netflix on Thursday handed a series order to Scott Pilgrim (working title), a new anime series based on the 2010 film (and the graphic novels from which it was adapted).

In case you need a refresher, the movie’s all-star ensemble included Michael Cera (as Scott Pilgrim), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (as Ramona Flowers), Satya Bhabha (as Matthew Patel), Kieran Culkin (as Wallace Wells), Chris Evans (as Lucas Lee), Anna Kendrick (as Stacey Pilgrim), Brie Larson (as Envy Adams), Alison Pill (as Kim Pine), Aubrey Plaza (as Julie Powers), Brandon Routh (as Todd Ingram), Jason Schwartzman (as Gideon Graves), Johnny Simmons (as Young Neil), Marb Webber (as Stephen Stills), Mae Whitman (as Roxie) and Ellen Wong (as Knives Chau). All 14 cast members will lend their voices to series.

Bryan Lee O’Malley, the author and artist behind the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels, and BenDavid Grabinski (Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Happily) serve as executive producers, writers and showrunners. The original film’s director, co-writer and producer Edgar Wright serves as executive producer.

“We’re getting the band back together!” O’Malley and Grabinski in a statement. “We can’t wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It’s going to be a wild ride.”

Wright also released a statement, adding: “One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”

Neither an episode count nor a release date have been announced as of press time.

