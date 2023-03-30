Paramount+ is now being monitored/measured by Nielsen, and as such it made its debut on the latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals with a strong showing by 1923.

For the week of Feb. 27, the Yellowstone prequel amassed 560 million minutes viewed across its complete first season, which was good enough for No. 6 on the latest Top 10 chart.

Topping Nielsen’s streaming originals chart for a second straight week was Netflix’s Outer Banks, which delivered 2.2 billion minutes viewed across 30 total episodes. Rounding out the Top 5 were Netflix’s Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (1.1 billion minutes/three episodes), Disney+’s The Mandalorian (which with the premiere of Season 3 drew 823 million minutes across 17 available episodes), and a Netflix twosome: Perfect Match (744 million minutes/12 episodes) and Wrong Side of the Tracks (595 million minutes/16 episodes).

Trailing 1923, in the No. 7 spot, was Sex/Life (500 million minutes/14 episodes), followed by another three Netflix offerings: YOU (463 million minutes/35 episodes), the 68-minute Chris Rock: Selective Outrage special (418 million minutes) and Next in Fashion (402 million minutes/20 episodes).

