Mayans MC: FX Sets May Premiere for Fifth and Final Season — Watch Teaser

It’s almost time for the Mayans’ last ride.

Mayans MC will return for its fifth and final season on Wednesday, May 24 at 10/9c, FX announced Thursday. The season will span 10 episodes, kicking off with a two-episode premiere.

FX has also released a teaser trailer for the final installments, which you can watch above.

The Sons of Anarchy spinoff was initially renewed for Season 5 last July, not long after Season 4 concluded. The fifth season was later confirmed to be Mayans‘ last at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January.

“The Mayans have battled for respect, territory and power through four intense seasons that have set the stage for an explosive fifth season that will test their very survival under EZ’s newly claimed leadership,” said Nick Grad, FX Entertainment’s president of original programming, in a previous statement. “[Co-creator] Elgin James and the creative team, the brilliant cast, crew and our partners at 20th Television have kept fans coming back for more and we are ready to take that ride with them for another season.” 40+ TV Shows Ending in 2023

During Mayans‘ Season 4 finale (read full recap), EZ invoked a years-old club rule that allowed him to overthrow Santo Padre’s sitting president, Marcus Alvarez. In an especially stunning twist, EZ then named himself the charter’s new president (with Bishop as his veep) and confirmed his intention to strike up a business relationship with drug queenpin Soledad; little does EZ know, though, that an anonymous arsonist has burned down the warehouse that stored Soledad’s substantial heroin supply.

Are you looking forward to Mayans MC‘s final batch of episodes?