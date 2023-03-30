Drag Race's Top 4 Face the Music in Sneak Peek: 'Which Bitch Is Leaving?'

RuPaul has one more surprise in store for the four queens remaining in Drag Race Season 15.

Anetra, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Sasha Colby assemble in the Werkroom on Friday’s episode (MTV, 8/7c) for the tea on their final challenge — to write and perform their own solo verses of Ru’s single “Blame It on the Edit.”

First, however, the group takes a moment to reflect on the elimination of Loosey LaDuca. “She was fierce competition, but when you play a dirty game, sometimes you get dirty results,” Luxx says of the queen she sent sashaying away last week.

Then comes a mother of a twist, courtesy of Mother herself: “Only three of you will be going through to the grand finale, so whatever happens this week, don’t f–k it up,” Ru announces.

Needless to say, the queens are gagged. You know what, we’ll let them say it anyway.

“Honestly, I am gagged, because I thought that we were at the top,” Luxx says. “There hasn’t been a Top 3 since Season 8 of Drag Race, so the stakes are higher than Anetra and Sasha in that comedy challenge.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at the first act of Episode 14, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which of these queens do you predict will be eliminated? And who will win it all?