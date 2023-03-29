Wonder Man: Demetrius Grosse Lands Key Role in New Marvel Series

Disney+’s Wonder Man now has a brother and likely foe.

TVLine has learned that Demetrius Grosse, whose most recent TV credits include Fear the Walking Dead and Apple TV+’s Swagger, has officially signed on with the upcoming Marvel series to play Eric Williams, the brother of Simon Williams aka the titular Wonder Man (Watchmen‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

Filming is expected to begin this spring.

Word of Grosse being eyed for the role first swirled weeks ago, via a Patreon. Neither Disney+ nor Marvel had comment on TVLine’s report.

First introduced in comics in 1964, Wonder Man has been depicted as a gifted engineer who gains superhuman abilities and becomes an enemy of The Avengers, though he has also fought alongside the team of Marvel heroes in multiple capacities.

In comics lore, Eric, meanwhile, suffered as the “black sheep” of the Williams family, whereas Simon was doted upon. Eric eventually steered toward a life of crime and, wielding a scythe that was ultimately upgraded with coma-inducting powers, he adopted the name Grim Reaper. Marvel TV Status Report: Secret Invasion, Others

Though specific details about the live-action Disney+ series’ plot remain under wraps, Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and writer-producer Andrew Guest (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Community) are developing it, with Guest serving as head writer.

Among other castings, Ben Kingsley is reportedly reprising his role as Trevor Slattery, the character he previously played on the big screen in both Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi.

In addition to his aforementioned roles on Fear TWD and Swagger, Grosse’s TV credits include Banshee, Justified and The Brave.

